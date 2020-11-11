These Aston Martin NYC Homes Come With A Special Bonus – a Custom Aston Martin DBX

Aston Martin has joined forces with the award-winning British architect Sir David Adjaye and Lightstone, one of the privately-held real estate companies in the United States, to create a collection of super exclusive homes – five, to be more exact – available for purchase at 130 William, New York City.

This luxurious residential development is definitely worth your full and undivided attention, but the stunning Aston Martin homes are the icing on the cake, so to speak. And they come with a wonderful bonus too.

You see, each homeowner of one of these exclusive homes will be also the lucky recipient of a Special Edition Aston Martin DBX – custom-designed by Sir David Adjaye.

The British architect designed the stunning exterior look of 130 William, the interiors of its 242 residences and over 20,000 square feet of luxurious amenities, including a new plaza park at this new premier NYC development.

The 66-story building features a custom hand-cast façade, including bronze details a modern Manhattan architecture, and large-scale arched windows reminiscent of the state’s iconic lofts.

However, the five fully furnished Aston Martin homes are the object of our attention today. Found on the 59th and 60th floors, these top level properties include bespoke screens dividing the balconies into a series of distinct areas.

Owners will get to brag about exquisite visual elements and accessories, as well as hand-crafted materials and furniture courtesy of the Aston Martin Home Collection – thank you, Formitalia for this super kitchen.

The living and dining room feature decorations curated by Marek Reichman and Sir David Adjaye. As one might expect, the seats Aston Martin drivers are so familiar have inspired the sofas and armchairs inside these homes; mixing leather, metal, and fabric, the detailing on these things is incredible.

There is also an extraordinary kitchen, with custom, textured blackened oak Italian cabinetry, state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances, Italian marble countertops and more. Not exactly the kind of place that gets me in the mood to cook.

Speaking of moods, the master bedroom will make your day or.. night. You’ll find an expansive bed that seems ridiculously comfortable, with custom cashmere headboard cushions and slender metal detailing, but the generous walk-in closets, with wall-mounted lighting by Boffi and Flos light track system are pretty great as well.

Buyers may customize their home further, and what has got my attention is the option to add the AMR-C01 racing simulator.

Sure, bathrooms may include textured Italian Salvatori marble, a Salvatori solid carved marble soaking tub or powder rooms with a bamboo textured Grigia Versilia marble. But, that’s beside the point.

Speaking of cars, the Special Edition Aston Martin DBX packs highly crafted interiors and custom paintwork, with Grey “Pietra D’Avola” marble inlays matched with Satin Walnut wood.

The cabin shows off a carved solid walnut trim, with Q by Aston Martin Parliament Green leatherwork and details in bronze, black anodized aluminum, and real stone.

Set to cost between $3,985,000 and $11,500,000, the five Aston Martin homes sitting at 130 William are complemented by lifestyle and wellness amenities, such as an infinity-edge swimming pool, dry sauna and massage rooms as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa.

The private IMAX movie theater, resident lounge, and game room will keep you smiling as well.