Priced at $74,000, This is the Aston Martin of Racing Simulators

Here’s a new interesting partnership: Aston Martin recently joined hands with British tech company Curv Racing Simulators to create the world’s most incredible racing simulator. Called “AMR-C01”, this extraordinary home sim aims to offer the ultimate luxury Esports experience for any drivers who love to compete both in the virtual and the real world.

The AMR-C01 was designed by Aston Martin and engineered by Curv, featuring a lightweight carbon fiber monocoque, with supercar-inspired lines and the latest in gaming technology to ensure you’ll have an immersive driving experience. The luxury racing sim is hand assembled by the team at Curv Racing Simulators, using high end materials and components, and the newest Assetto Corsa software.

Aston Martin’s brilliant design team wanted to create a unique body for the AMR-C01, with a seating position that’s just like that of the Aston Martin Valkyrie. The all carbon fiber monocoque body offers a rigid structure and adds to the sporting look of this racing simulator, but the real highlight is at the front, where this sim’s bodywork was specially shaped to resemble the signature Aston Martin Racing grille.

Since most of the world’s racing events have been put on hold in 2020, a lot of drivers have moved to the world of Esports this year. That’s where this beauty comes in.

Combining a luxurious design with high performance, the Aston Martin racing simulator could be the perfect choice for anyone who enjoys this virtual world of competition, but even dedicated racing drivers might want this stunning racing simulator in their home, if they want to hone their skills and prepare for the next race.

Curv Racing Simulators is actually led by Aston Martin works driver Darren Turner, who has more than 20 years of experience in cutting edge Formula 1 simulation, and now that the British marque has officially announced its return to Formula 1 next year, this partnership couldn’t have come at a better time.

The AMR-C01 racing simulator will be produced in a limited run of just 150 examples, priced at £57,500 (around $74,000), excluding taxes.