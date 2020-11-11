Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo Will Reopen Soon

In just two days, the incredible Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo will reopen its doors, just in time for Thanksgiving and this year’s holidays. With all the travel restrictions that are still in place in most parts of the world, I just hope we might be able to go there sometime in the near future.

Covering 1,400 acres of territory, this beautifully renovated 5-star resort will gladly accommodate surfers, divers, hikers and nature lovers – the list could probably go on. But, why advertise?

With a comprehensive offering, including world-class restaurants, an expansive spa, an Arnold Palmer golf course, and a tennis center, the Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo is definitely the place to be.

Yes, there are five culinary venues on location, focusing on locally-sourced organic foods. However, it seems like it’s a good idea to mention the two pristine beaches, four swimming pools, private cabanas, and water sports facilities as well.

Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo will invite its guests for an early meditation session or surprise them with sound healing therapy, while the more active types will most likely enjoy HIIT and workouts. Harmony and balance seem easily achievable here, and there is plenty to discover and experiment.

Activities include at Peninsula Papagayo manta ray and dolphin expeditions, mountain biking, or surfing trips – yoga sessions might sound boring to some of you, but feel free to try it out.

The latest addition to the resort, the exclusive Prieta Bay residences, will welcome you amidst a secluded residential enclave that promises seductive views of the coastline.

Only a few people will get to enjoy the residences at Prieta Bay, with the spectacular, eco-luxury, three, four, and five-bedroom villas being constructed within a private and gated enclave. Don’t worry, fun is but a short walk away from here too.

As the situation calls for it, it is worth mentioning that all guests, residents, and employees will have to submit to a temperature check before entering the location and every other health measure has been carefully taken into account. The one thing that remains to be settled: when are you checking in?