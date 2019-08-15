fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

The New V888 Aston Martin: No, it’s not a Supercar, it’s a Super Kitchen

Aston Martin V888 kitchen 1

Yes, you read that right. A kitchen. The new V888 Aston Martin kitchen by Formitalia. It’s an interesting take on what a kitchen should really look like. Elegant enough to lift up your mood and posh enough to make leave everyone’s jaws on the floor when stepping inside. After all, it’s among the most important parts of a real home.

But why Aston Martin you might ask. The Italian Formitalia luxury group had a collaboration with the legendary British luxury car maker Aston Martin and decided to show off their vision for a true luxury kitchen by combining their experience with the fine artistry of the iconic sports car manufacturer.

Aston Martin V888 kitchen 4

The kitchen was completely handmade in Italy from refined materials only and it showcases a rich and deluxe lifestyle. The V888 Aston Martin comes with a tailor made island with remote controlled sliding top.

The benchtop is crafted form gray marble and the countertop from Canaletto walnut wood. Cuoio leather enriches the sides and the details of the lacquered storage drawers, while titanium feet complement the entire island.

The wall cabinet is large and spacious, equipped with the latest and greatest, and features blockboard wood and Canaletto walnut veneer with leather sides. Metal detailing comes in an elegant titanium finish. Among other features, there’s a bar and pantry, with two wide drawers, inner worktop of the same gray marble as the island benchtop, plus a practical glass holding rack.

Aston Martin V888 kitchen 8

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

2019 aston martin vantage heritage racing editions 1
Aston Martin Unveiled The New Vantage Heritage Racing Editions
Aston Martin DBS 59 1
Aston Martin DBS 59 Celebrates 24 Hours Of Le Mans 1-2 From 1959
aston martin dbs superleggera james bond 3
A special edition Aston Martin DBS Superleggera On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Aston Martin Vantage AMR 9
This New Aston Martin Vantage AMR Comes with a 7-Speed Manual Gearbox

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Triumph Rocket 3 Comes With Two New Surprises: the Roadster and Grand Touring Editions

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.