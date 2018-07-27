!-- -->The Name Says It ALL: Dior Dior Dior Collection by Victoire de Castellane

That might not be the best way to start a new article about a high jewelry collection, but we just can’t deny the truth. Victoire de Castellane, the brilliant French jewelry designer who’s also the Creative Director of Dior Joaillerie since 1998, has recently unveiled a new incredible collection of jewelry that was simply called Dior Dior Dior.

Meant to represent a tribute to the House’s haute couture creations, this collection was inspired by the various kinds of lace present in the brand’s archive. Dior Dior Dior manages to transform lace into colorful jewels, adapting it to unfurl freely as necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings, complemented by precious stones.

As you can imagine, crafting these wonderful pieces required a high level of savoir faire and quite a lot of patience. The best jewelry ateliers in Paris were invited to bring these spectacular creations to life, working precious metals to the extreme, with emeralds, blue and pink sapphires, yellow diamonds, mandarin garnets, and more looking like they have been stitched directly onto the lace.

Our favorite piece is the mesmerizing Dentelle Satin Rubis bracelet, which required nine different setting techniques to make sure the rose-cut diamonds sparkle and shimmer to the rhythm of your movements. This bracelet took no less than 1,200 hours to complete and it might be the ultimate gift for any lady who appreciates Dior’s haute couture creations.