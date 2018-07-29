The 24-meter Oasis is Not Your Usual Catamaran

The Florida-based yacht designers from Lazzara Ombres Architects have unveiled yet another incredible concept. An adaptation of a classic catamaran hull, their new 24.3-metre Oasis project looks absolutely incredible from front to end, blending practical interior spaces with generous exterior areas, in a compact package that could easily take your breath away.

The yacht’s interesting stepped layout and higher freeboard helps it achieve a flush, full beam, lower deck, that makes this vessel as spacious as a 40-metre tri-deck monohull, despite its more compact size. And tanks to a Cat C18 830BHP engine, Oasis will be able to achieve a top speed of 20 knots or a cruising speed of 17 knots; its range stands at 672 nm, which is pretty decent.

Obviously, you won’t be crossing the Atlantic aboard this pretty little thing, but it’s probably the best way to spend your free time.

The space that would be normally used for technical equipment on a catamaran is now accommodating numerous water toys and even a small beach club, with integrated compressors and compartments to deploy quicker a small tender, ski jets or anything else you might want.

In terms of accommodations, the 24-meter Oasis can house up to 10 guests on board, with the owners relaxing in a private apartment, with fold-down balconies, and several comfortable cabins available for the other guests. Furthermore, a crew of five will gladly cater to their needs, while we daydream about getting an invitation on board.

Oasis will be revealed at the 2018 Ft. Lauderdale Boat show, where we might get more information on this beauty.

