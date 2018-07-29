Tommy Hilfiger’s Appleyard Estate Can be Yours for $6.75 Million!

Known as the Appleyard Estate, Tommy Hilfiger’s former home in Greeenwich, Connecticut, has been recently listed for sale at a cool $6.75 million. The lavish white colonial mansion before you sits on a massive 4.6-acre lot and it’s located just 30 miles away from Manhattan, which makes it ideal for anyone living in New York.

Spreading over three floors and 10,000 square feet, this charming estate includes seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths, with crisp white interiors, beautiful wood and stone accents, and large windows that overlook the manicured gardens or the mesmerizing pool in front of the house.

It has a modern, understated vibe all around, that complements its traditional, colonial architecture in the most beautiful way possible.

For instance, the living room features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and an old chandelier that recalls the property’s colonial roots, with eye catching sculptures and an elegant couch adding a modern touch to entire atmosphere. The formal dining room is equally impressive, with a multi-light pendant fixture, a glass table and several abstract pieces of art making a bold statement in a rather traditional space.

The Appleyard Estate also includes a heated garage for three cars, an art room, a movie theater, as well as a recording studio. Meanwhile, on the outside, the future owners of this spectacular mansion will get to enjoy a tennis court or a swimming pool and spa, which overlook a lush yard that’s just perfect for hosting a small party.

The renowned fashion designer sold this home to its current owner back in 2006, and if it looks familiar that’s because you might have seen it in Hilfiger’s CBS design show, The Cut.