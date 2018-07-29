TMC Dumont Gets Tron Fans Excited Once Again

If you’ve always dreamed about a motorcycle that could fly, putting an aircraft engine on a bike frame might get you nearly there, at least in terms of speed. Sure, it’s been tried many different times in the past, so it’s not exactly a novel idea, but this ravishing concept bike takes it to the next level.

Taking inspiration from the world of Tron, this hubless motorcycle is powered by a massive Rolls-Royce Continental V6 engine, that was sourced from a 1960s aircraft and still delivers around 300 horsepower!

The TMC Dumont, as this bike was called, is a wicked concept designed and built by Brazilian racing driver Tarso Marques, who was probably a bit disappointed by the standard motorcycles on the market today and decided to break the boundaries of bike design.

One of the coolest concept bikes we’ve seen lately, this incredible thing features massive 36″ hubless wheels that just seem to float above the road – yes, practicality went out the window, but who cares? We’ll just ignore the fact that the rear wheel turns dangerously close to the rider, while the massive V6 engine is just a few millimeters away as well.

Vibrations, heat and some control issues come to mind, and experienced riders will have no problem imagining the ridiculous turning radius of the bike. Nonetheless, this stunning and ambitious motorcycle has recently won the ‘Best of Show’ award at this year’s Daytona Bike Week. I guess we’re not the only ones who forgot about practicality. The real question is.. how fast would this bike go?

