Airlander 10 Challenges You to Rethink the Skies

Design Q, a visionary automotive and aviation design company from the UK, has recently teamed up with Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) to imagine the future of air travel: an incredible passenger cabin called Airlander 10, that was unveiled just a few days ago at the Farnborough air show.

This stunning concept aims to illustrate the endless possibilities of luxury expeditionary tourism. We’re talking about a 45 meters-long cabin that could accommodate up to 18 passengers in real style and comfort, with luxurious en-suite bedrooms, fine dining on-board, and panoramic views that could literally take breath away.

The passengers and crew will embark on an unforgettable three-day expedition with the Airlander. They will get to relax in the aircraft’s mesmerizing infinity lounge, that features glass openings on the floor to offer you horizon to horizon views, and then they could enjoy a few drinks in skies at the cabin’s altitude bar.

Today flying has become more about getting from one point to another as quickly as possible, and this concept aims to re-think the entire flying experience. Airlander 10 was specially designed to take off and land from any flat surface, eliminating the need for airports and any other traditional infrastructures. This would also open up many different possibilities that were available only for helicopters until now.

The cabin’s interior looks surprisingly spacious from these photos. The brilliant team from Design Q used their expertise to create a layout that’s completely unique, with bespoke furniture pieces and many unique features that could set new standards for luxurious air travel in the future.