Montblanc Adds Some “Cappuccino” to its TimeWalker

To mark the 25th anniversary of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Montblanc has unveiled two stunning, limited-edition “Cappuccino” watches, based on the excellent TimeWalker Manufacture Chronograph and the equally appealing TimeWalker Date Automatic.

Boasting a vintage look all around, both watches display what the brand has nicknamed a “Cappuccino” dial, finished in a wonderful shade that’s meant to mimic the look of vintage “panda” dials, that aged beautifully from white to a charming tone of milk and coffee.

The first of these watches, the TimeWalker Manufacture Chronograph “Cappuccino” (pictured above), will be produced in a limited run of just 1,500 pieces, each of them set to cost a cool $5,400. It comes with a stainless steel 43 mm case, with decorative recesses on the lug flanks, a black ceramic bezel, and an automatic column-wheel chronograph movement called  cal. MB 25.10, backed up by a 46-hour power reserve.

The TimeWalker Date Automatic, on the other hand, will be produced in a limited series of 500 pieces, and it could be yours once you come up with $2,885. It shares the same “Cappuccino” colour scheme as the TimeWalker Manufacture Chronograph, with a superb beige dial that’s complemented by a brown flange.

Inspired by dashboard instruments, the TimeWalker Date also comes with a unidirectional rotating bezel in glossy black ceramic that could help you keep track of lap times. This watch features a 41 mm case, that’s slightly smaller than the Manufacture Chronograph, while an automatic movement called cal. MB 24.17, keeps everything in motion.

