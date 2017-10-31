The $33M Milaya Villa Promises Serene Views of the Mediterranean Sea

Proudly sitting in Tel Aviv’s distinguished neighborhood of Herzliya Pituach, just a few minutes away from the shoreline and white sand beaches of the Mediterranean Sea, Milaya Villa is an enchanting home, unlike any other.

Beyond the gilded private gate, a gorgeously manicured lawn with an artistic hedge invites you to enter this blissful 8,600-square-foot property. Six bedrooms and eight marble baths, complemented by a mosaic of marble and wooden parquet flooring, Versace inlays, crown molding, and even a 14-karat gold-plated bathtub, should be enough to get most people excited.

But this lavish home has many other things to offer, and the serene views of the Mediterranean Sea are just the cherry on top.

Luxurious drapes, sumptuous lounge chairs and couches, and integrated mood lighting create a unique ambiance when you get inside, as sliding doors and superb stairs beautifully connect everything. The master suite is framed by views of the azure seascape and its spa-like bathroom will prove to be ideal for relaxation after a busy day in town.

The state of the art kitchen will make you like this home even more, with a lofty center island surrounded by modern cabinetry, decorative columns, and top-of-the-line Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. Outside, there’s a mesmerizing swimming pool, set along the length of the tree-lined backyard, where you might want to spend most of your day.

However, the game room with a pool table and a gymnasium wrapped in glass are also worth mentioning, especially when you have to pay $33 million for this Tel Aviv marvel.