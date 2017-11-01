The Apollo Intensa Emozione is a Jaw Dropping Surprise

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s the brand new Apollo Intensa Emozione – a ravishing supercar that looks like it’s ready to take off and conquer the entire world. This jaw dropping supercar was designed to excite speed freaks, at least those of us with some very deep pockets, who love a naturally aspirated V12 engine – old school car enthusiasts will surely appreciate that.

A massive 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 develops 769 hp and 760 Nm of torque and sends all that power to the car’s wheels through a sequential 6-speed gearbox via steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Add in the fact that the Apollo Intensa Emozione (or simply IE) weighs in at just 1,250kg (2,756 lb) and you get an extraordinary power to weight ratio.

That’s why this new Apollo supercar will do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.7 seconds and it will max out at 335 km/h (208 mph).

A carbon fiber monocoque with crash boxes, race car-inspired suspension, and carbon ceramic brakes made by Brembo backs up all that power and coolness, while advanced aerodynamics and an aggressive design complete the ensemble. A giant front splitter, wide front and rear fenders, large air intakes, a massive wing at the back and a central-mounted exhaust will surely make a good impression anywhere.

On the inside, the Apollo Intensa Emozione features red upholstery, ambient LED lights, carbon fiber trim, quick-release steering wheel, and a six-point racing harness. The supercar also benefits from a 12-inch high-resolution display, as well as a 5-inch roof-mounted display designed to control the heating, ventilation, AC, and more.

Don’t you worry; each unit will feature a bespoke seat made especially for you, which means you will fit inside like a glove – as long as you have at least €2.3 million ($2.7 million) to pay for this automotive marvel.