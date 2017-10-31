Baglietto’s 43M Fast is not All About Speed

Is new always better, or is it ok to update a classic from time to time? Feel free to think about that for a minute or two as we bring the Baglietto 43M Fast to your attention. The latest vessel to join the Italian shipyard’s successful Fast series is basically an update to the 43M, designed to offer its owners and their lucky guests a unique sailing experience, with plenty of light and many interesting details.

Showing off a long, sleek hull, this yacht displays a continuous bank of windows that gives it a very contemporary look and brings so much natural light in. The updates continue at the superstructure, which features a more curvaceous design right now, with smaller fins and a more integrated and raised pilothouse.

On the inside, the floor-to-ceiling windows from the saloon will allow guests the experience beautiful sunsets.

Defined by light browns and beiges, the interiors are complemented by tall ceilings, exquisite furniture, and of course, large windows once again. The full-beam master suite on the main deck has a separate office space and a large en-suite bathroom, and there are also four guest staterooms on board, including two large VIPs and two twins.

One of the new design goals was to bring the yacht closer to the sea, which was achieved by making the aft beach club a little bit larger. The closed transom folds downward and allows full access to the water, while the internal stairs provide safer entry to the beach club. 800 square feet of outdoor areas should be more than enough to keep passengers occupied and happy at all times.

Speaking of speed, twin MTU M93L diesel engines deliver a top speed of 28 knots, with a comfortable cruise of 25 knots. Do you want to come aboard?