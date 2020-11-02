Porsche Design Acer Book RS – Speed, Looks, or Both?

Passionate about driving, a certified mechanic and Computer Science professional, I can tell you with certainty that speed is of the essence. Don’t just take my word for it, and check out the latest concept that features Porsche Design’s magical touch.

Porsche Design and Acer, two giants among their peers, have teamed up to design an incredible high-end notebook. Blending in advanced technologies, the Acer Book RS boasts minimalist design elements and weighs in at almost nothing – 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) – it’s almost lighter than a fly’s wing.

What can we tell you about the Porsche Design Acer Book RS? Well, among many other features, let’s just mention the compact all-metal chassis, hiding the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and a powerful NVIDIA® GeForce® MX350 GPU. A carbon fiber cover from Intel was also added to the mix.

But what makes this laptop even more interesting is the uni-body link that slightly elevates the keyboard upon opening the notebook; sure, it may also, improve cooling, but the typing experience will make you smile endlessly.

Speaking of experience, the glass precision touch-pad – featuring multi-gesture support – turns this laptop into an intuitive multitasking device that will keep you going for hours on end.

The 14-inch FHD IPS3 touchscreen is probably not that great for hardcore gamers, but don’t let that keep you away from this cool toy. Boasting Antimicrobial4 Corning® Gorilla® Glass, accentuated by ultra-narrow bezels, this luxury laptop is built to last.

And then, there’s the battery. It will last for as much as 17 hours and with a 30-minute fast charge you can get an extra 4 hours of usage.

Asus and Porsche Design will also launch the Travelpack RS, that includes a mouse-pad, mouse, a stylish carrying pouch made, crafted from ECCO® PALERMO XA Leather and a water repellent notebook sleeve made from 1680D fabric.

The Bluetooth mouse also features a carbon fiber construction all around, with avid gamers gladly enjoying the DPI switch that enables them to switch between three preset sensitivity levels.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS could be yours by the end of November, but the price hasn’t been disclosed yet. Does it really matter?