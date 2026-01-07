This LG TV Is Thinner Than Your Watch and Smarter Than Most Homes

Photo: LG

LG is back at CES doing the thing LG always does: quietly daring the rest of the industry to explain why televisions still look like TVs.

This year’s flex is the new LG OLED Evo W6 Wallpaper TV, which is so thin it feels almost rude. Nine millimeters. That’s thinner than a lot of watches people buy to signal wealth, status, or a midlife crisis. And unlike those watches, this thing actually earns its arrogance.

LG first pulled the Wallpaper TV stunt back in 2017, when most of us were still hiding cables behind IKEA furniture and pretending it was “minimalist.” This time, LG has returned with something even more audacious: a TV that’s nearly wireless and unapologetically architectural. There’s still a power cable, because physics hasn’t been fully defeated yet, but it’s discreet enough to vanish without drama.

Everything else lives elsewhere.

Photo: LG

Inputs, connections, the messy reality of modern electronics—gone from the screen itself. They’ve been exiled to what LG calls the Zero Connection Box, a name that sounds like marketing nonsense until you realize it can sit more than 30 feet away from the TV. In another room. In a cabinet. Possibly in a drawer you forget exists. The TV just hangs there, flush against the wall, acting like it doesn’t need anyone.

That wall-hugging part matters. LG redesigned the mount so the screen actually sits flat, not “mostly flat if you squint and forgive it.” The effect is unsettling at first. It doesn’t feel like furniture. It feels like someone punched a moving image directly into your wall.

Of course, none of this would matter if the picture were mediocre. It isn’t. LG says this is its brightest OLED ever, courtesy of something called Hyper Radiant Color Technology, which sounds like a rejected Marvel villain but apparently delivers nearly four times the brightness of traditional OLED panels. That’s not subtle. That’s “you forgot to close the blinds” bright.

The color story follows suit. Blacks get deeper. Colors get louder without turning cartoonish. And reflections—those annoying little reminders that you’re watching TV instead of living inside it—are minimized more than ever. LG even snagged an industry-first “Reflection Free with Premium” certification, which is a mouthful but also a quiet acknowledgment of a real problem: glossy screens in bright rooms are the enemy.

This TV seems built for the kind of homes where sunlight exists and people refuse to live like vampires.

Photo: LG

When it’s not displaying whatever prestige series you’re pretending not to binge, the Wallpaper TV slides into Gallery+ mode. Over 4,500 images, art-forward and tasteful, ready to masquerade as culture. It’s the screensaver equivalent of owning hardback books you never read.

And yes, AI is here too, because of course it is. Google Gemini. Microsoft Copilot. LG’s own upgraded AI Concierge. You can talk to your TV now, not just yell at it. Whether that improves your life or accelerates our collective unraveling remains unclear.

LG’s president called this TV the “convergence” of wireless leadership, design innovation, and 13 years of OLED mastery. Corporate quote, sure. Still, he’s not wrong. This feels like the culmination of a long obsession with making screens disappear without actually removing them.

LG loves a CES moment. Last year, it was the transparent TV—the Signature OLED T—that looked incredible and cost roughly the same as a small car. $59,999, if you were curious. That wasn’t about volume sales. It was about reminding everyone who’s still driving innovation in display tech.

The Wallpaper TV sits somewhere more interesting. It’s still premium. It will not be cheap. But it feels less like a concept flex and more like a product LG genuinely wants people to live with.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, which is probably wise. Let people fall in love first. Let them imagine it on their wall, cable-free, absurdly thin, glowing like a digital window. Then tell them what it costs.

LG knows exactly what it’s doing here. This isn’t just a TV. It’s a quiet challenge to the rest of the industry—and maybe to the idea that technology has to announce itself loudly to matter.

Sometimes, the loudest statement is disappearing entirely.