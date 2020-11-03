An Autumn’s Dream – BMW R 18 Touring Bikes

BMW Motorrad has been working hard on the company’s next cool thing; well, it’s actually a double introduction this time.

The all-new BMW R 18 and BMW R 18 Classic touring bikes have been officially revealed, and we were paying attention – as it should be.

While the R 18 is meant to be a purist’s companion, the R 18 Classic was designed to include a large windscreen, passenger seat, saddle bags, LED headlights and an 16-inch front wheel.

The BMW R 18 Classic and the BMW R 18 were inspired by the old BMW R 5, as some of you keen riders might have noticed, while carefully examining the visual features of these bikes.

Technically speaking, these motorized travel buddies have been equipped with new two-cylinder boxer engines – the “Big Boxer” coming with three standard riding modes, specifically “Rain”, “Roll” and “Rock”.

True BMW Motorrad fans will surely recognize some traits, such as the laid-back positioning of the footrests, which delivers a more relaxed and active riding position.

The double-loop frame, the pear-drop tank, as well as the open-running universal shaft and double-lined paintwork will most likely make you think of 1936 history-changing innovations.

The bikes’ classic metal bodywork is easily recognizable, with details that immediately grab your attention like its blacked-out look with white double-lined paintwork, chromed bits and pieces, a seat badge and a “First Edition” chrome clasp on the side covers of the early-delivered bikes.

Together with the double-sided swinging arm and a cantilever suspension strut, we are subtly suggested to remember the R 5 concept.

BMW Motorrad announced they will team up with Roland Sands Design and several well-known suppliers, in order to offer different versions of high-quality hand-made seats. Let’s ride!