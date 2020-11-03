Follow Us

Type to search

An Autumn’s Dream – BMW R 18 Touring Bikes

BMW R 18 1

BMW Motorrad has been working hard on the company’s next cool thing; well, it’s actually a double introduction this time.

The all-new BMW R 18 and BMW R 18 Classic touring bikes have been officially revealed, and we were paying attention – as it should be.

While the R 18 is meant to be a purist’s companion, the R 18 Classic was designed to include a large windscreen, passenger seat, saddle bags, LED headlights and an 16-inch front wheel.

BMW R 18 2

The BMW R 18 Classic and the BMW R 18 were inspired by the old BMW R 5, as some of you keen riders might have noticed, while carefully examining the visual features of these bikes.

Technically speaking, these motorized travel buddies have been equipped with new two-cylinder boxer engines – the “Big Boxer” coming with three standard riding modes, specifically “Rain”, “Roll” and “Rock”.

BMW R 18 3

True BMW Motorrad fans will surely recognize some traits, such as the laid-back positioning of the footrests, which delivers a more relaxed and active riding position.

The double-loop frame, the pear-drop tank, as well as the open-running universal shaft and double-lined paintwork will most likely make you think of 1936 history-changing innovations.

BMW R 18 4

The bikes’ classic metal bodywork is easily recognizable, with details that immediately grab your attention like its blacked-out look with white double-lined paintwork, chromed bits and pieces, a seat badge and a “First Edition” chrome clasp on the side covers of the early-delivered bikes. 

Together with the double-sided swinging arm and a cantilever suspension strut, we are subtly suggested to remember the R 5 concept.

BMW Motorrad announced they will team up with Roland Sands Design and several well-known suppliers, in order to offer different versions of high-quality hand-made seats. Let’s ride!

BMW R 18 5

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might Also Like

BMW Urban Gravel Bike 1
BMW Teamed up with 3T For the Ultimate Cycling Machine
BMW Concept 4 1
BMW Previews the New 4 Series with the Gorgeous BMW Concept 4
bmw m4 edition m heritage 10
BMW M4 Edition M Heritage is a Celebration of BMW’s History in Motorsport
bmw vision dc roadster 13
The BMW Vision DC Roadster: a Vision of the Future of Motorcycles

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Let’s Connect

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, you can always contact us at

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

luxury jet
© 2020 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.