Best Decoration Materials for a Luxury Outdoor Living Space

Everyone wants to have a luxurious-looking outdoor living space. But with so many design ideas to choose from, it can be pretty hard to pick the right decorations or which materials to use if you want to have that perfect outdoor space.

When you’re designing your dream outdoor living area, you don’t want to focus only on looks. Aside from the aesthetics and functionality, you’ll also have to consider durability, especially if you live in an area where the weather conditions can be pretty challenging.

So, when you’re planning to redesign your patio, you should ask yourselves “what are the best outdoor decorations that are not only beautiful, but long lasting as well?”

Here are some excellent materials that you can choose for your luxurious outdoor living space.

Composites

When it comes to decking, composites are the king and can add a touch of luxury to any home when installed well. Composites, also called wood-plastic composites, are materials made by combining plastic polymers and wood fibres. The result is a durable and long-lasting material that’s perfect for decking.

Unlike wood, composite decking can last for at least 20 years. And when it comes to upkeep, it doesn’t need staining, sealing, and repainting. You also don’t have to spend hundreds for cleaning products, as it’s simple and easy to clean. Despite the higher initial cost, you’ll spend less for the entire life of a composite deck compared to a wooden one.

But perhaps one of the best features of composite decking is its appearance. Composites look natural like real wood, whereas other synthetic materials might look fake. With different colours and shades to choose from, you can design a luxurious looking backyard, starting with a beautiful composite deck. Aside from decks, wood-plastic composites are also great materials for furniture and fencing.

Porcelain

For patio flooring, one of the best choices for a rich-looking outdoor space is porcelain. Despite what many people may think, porcelain doesn’t belong only indoors. It’s also an excellent outdoor flooring option. With porcelain tiles and slabs, you can pick from so many different designs, from rustic stone patterns or modern wood-like tiles.

Aside from their beauty, porcelain tiles are also very durable, because they absorb very little water and moisture. That’s why they won’t crack easily from moisture. They are also relatively easy to maintain, as you only need a mop to clean them up and they will be dry in a few minutes. And because of that, they are also great in rainy environments.

Of course, not all porcelains are equal. There are numerous tiles that have been specifically made for outdoor use. When you’re buying them, it’s best to go for 20mm-thick slabs and tiles, and look for the least porous ones. Decorations made from porcelain, such as vases, plaques, and sculptures, are also perfect for outdoor living spaces.

Fabrics

When you’re designing your dream outdoor living space, you also need to be very careful with fabrics. They’re often used in upholstery, but the right materials can be also used in different outdoor decorations, such as drapery. When it comes to fabrics, you have many options to choose from, each with its advantages and disadvantages.

The most durable and rich-looking fabric for your outdoor living area is probably acrylic. Acrylic fabrics are quick to dry, easy to clean, and resistant to moulds and mildew. They are also strong against any type of weather, being water and moisture-resistant and staying cool during the hot summer days as well.

The downside is that they might be pretty expensive. But another popular choice is polyester fabrics. Polyesters are often cheaper than acrylics. They also come in vibrant colours to match any type of outdoor decorations. They also resist water and dry quickly. But they fade faster than most types of fabrics.

Metals

Not all furniture materials can withstand constant exposure to rain or cold weather. And when it comes to luxurious outdoor furniture, some of the best options that you can choose are crafted from metals with superior strength and durability. Some examples include wrought iron, aluminium, and stainless steel.

More and more manufacturers are finding ways to create luxurious furniture using metals, combined with other aesthetically-pleasing materials. The main advantage of stainless steel, aluminium, and wrought iron is their rust resistance. But it’s also recommended to add a powder coating for an extra layer of protection.

Most types of rust-free metallic outdoor furniture are also heavy, which make them resistant to strong winds. The downside is that most metallic decorations and furniture absorb heat fast, but there are many easy to cool off your outdoor space during hot days.