Collezione Automobili Lamborghini – Perfect for Urus Owners

The brand new Lamborghini Urus aims to take over our lives in more ways than one, and we couldn’t be happier! Collezione Automobili Lamborghini has just revealed a special line of accessories inspired by this mind blowing SUV, which benefits from the expertise of Enzo Bonafè, Hettabretz, and Tecknomonster.

If you thought that getting your very own Lamborghini Urus was enough, you’re in for a real treat. Thanks to Enzo Bonafè, the lucky Urus owners may enjoy two super-comfortable moccasins, each available in three different colors.

Next up, the Bologna-based fashion house Hettabretz, famous for leather outerwear, teases our senses with an elegant suede jacket that is set to add a touch of fashion to only 30 lucky people. Talk about exclusivity!

If you love to travel, carbon fiber luggage manufacturer Tecknomonster teamed up with Lamborghini for two special travel sets, each of them consisting of four elegant suitcases that will perfectly fit the Urus’ trunk.

These special lifestyle accessories are shown at Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters in the dedicated Collezione Ad Personam showroom, where Lambo representatives could also aid customers in the personalization of their products.

I guess there is always room for a new Lamborghini collection, especially one that’s inspired by this outrageous Italian SUV.