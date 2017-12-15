Alila Fort Bishangarh is Almost Too Good to be True

After a quick glance at the wonderful gallery below, you might want to stop everything you’re doing right now and book a plane ticket to India as soon as possible. There, you should head out to a small village called Bishangarh, in the Jaipur District, where this magical place looks like it has been waiting for centuries for a hero to come and put an end to an epic battle or simply find the love of his life.

Proudly sitting atop a granite hill in the midst of the Aravalli mountain range, Alila Fort Bishangarh is a charming 230-year old warrior fort, turned into a one-of-a-kind hotel with an incredible atmosphere. The original charm of this building was kept intact by Alila, with old arches, columns and windows, beautifully mixed with a few modern touches, influenced by both the Mughals and the British.

Guests at this spectacular hotel will get to discover Bishangarh, Amarsar, and Avaralli hills, on a bike, hiking, or riding a camel – the latter does not sound too pleasant. Following an adventurous day, the gorgeous Spa Alila will gladly welcome you with personalized treatments that will have your mind and spirit feel just like new.

Last but not least, we should also mention the beautiful Amarsar restaurant, that will make your stay here even better by serving special dishes inspired by the Silk Road Route, including traditional Indian recipes, that might also be enjoyed from the peace and quiet of your own room. What else could you ask for?