Enjoy The Hublot Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph Orlinski

French contemporary artist Richard Orlinski is well known for his Pop-Art style beasts, beautifully constructed from geometric facets, but his latest project is actually a special twist to an already impressive watch. You see, Hublot has teamed up with the talented artist to re-imagine its Classic Fusion timepiece, and the result is pretty close to perfection if you ask us.

The artist’s unique creations revolve around the concept “Born Wild” and can be spotted in 90 galleries worldwide and even on the slopes of Courchevel. From crocodiles in the Miami Design District and a “Wild Kong” in Cannes, his scupltures are absolutely amazing, and you could say the same thing about this watch.

Boasting a 45 mm case, the Aerofusion has been covered with the artist’s signature geometric facets that will have you thinking you live in a distant future. Aside from the dial and crown, you will not find round surface anywhere on this watch – that’s not a bad thing, right? Even the hands and markers keep in line with the aforementioned geometric theme.

It’s a tough job, but someone had to do it and we’re glad Richard Orlinski was the man for the job. Staring down at this watch seems pretty difficult, and it will quickly prove to be time-consuming – which is ironic, considering you will have a stunning timekeeper at your disposal. How much is that time worth, that is the real question.