Lamborghini Urus – a Brutal Display of Power and Style

Ladies and gentlemen, Lamborghini has officially entered the SUV market with the ravishing Urus, which is basically a supercar in SUV guise, ready to take down any opponents in its segment.

Packing a 4.0-liter twin turbo V8, that’s capable of developing 641 hp and 850 Nm of torque, the all new Lamborghini Urus will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds, 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 12.8 seconds, and it will reach a breathtaking top speed of 190 mph (305 km/h). Some of you will be glad to know that a plug-in hybrid option is also on the way.

Right now an electro-hydraulically controlled 8-speed automatic transmission handles all that power, while a torque converter goes on to boost the twin-turbo V8’s response – the power is sent to the front or rear axle, depending on necessities.

The Lamborghini Urus borrowed the Aventador S’ rear-wheel steering system, whici is a pretty interesting feature for a 4×4. Set to utilize counter-phase steering at low speed and in-phase steering and high speed, this SUV will most likely leave any competitor in its dust, especially on the curves.

A performance-oriented center of gravity was achieved thanks to the low mounting place of the engine, while the central turbocharger was fitted near the combustion chambers to enhance engine response.

The Urus boasts six drive modes: Strada, Sport, Corsa, Neve (specially designed for snow), Terra (an off-road mode) and Sabbia (for sand), plus a custom mode called Ego. According to the driver’s choices, the SUV will be raised in order to improve ground clearance or it will be lowered to benefit from optimized performance.

Design-wise, this SUV is absolutely incredible from front to back, showing off supercar proportions and diagonal hood lines, massive air intakes, as well as sleek front lights, standing horizontally and featuring LED DRLs.

Familiar, yet unique, the cabin aims to be luxurious, but it’s also inspired from fast cars and racing pedigree. Hexagonal elements within the dashboard, a three-spoke steering wheel with vibration damping and a fully digital TFT display can be easily noticed, while the High Beam Assistant, parking sensors, a PreCognition system, plus driver and front passenger 12-way electric heated seats are a few welcomed additions.

The Lamborghini Urus benefits from plenty of storage space as well, and starts off at $200,000 in the US (£131,500 UK / €171,429 Europe / RMB 3,130,000 China.