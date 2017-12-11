Start the new week in style at Verride Palácio Santa Catarina

One of the world’s most beautiful and cosmopolitan cities, Lisbon is renowned for its warm and sunny disposition – a colorful and vibrant town that was blessed with world class landmarks, amazing views and a fresh ocean breeze. If you need one more reason to travel to Portugal’s incredible capital, take a look at the charming Verride Palacio Santa Catarina.

Here, the city’s classical architecture is beautifully complemented by modern interiors, and it’s safe to assume no one will complain about that. This luxurious hotel has managed to preserve all its original structural details, boasting wooden ceilings, tiled walls, and rococo-style stuccos, mixed with all the modern luxuries one might need nowadays.

The 21st century touches make this place even more comfortable and chic, while the rooftop terrace invites guests from all over the world to enjoy sweeping 360-degree views of the city, the Tagus River, and the Atlantic Ocean, within a relaxing atmosphere.

If you’re feeling hungry, Verride Palácio Santa Catarina has two elegant restaurants on site, with Suba, serving authentic Portuguese cuisine with a contemporary twist, and Criatura, mixing delicious, mystery ingredients for tapas, in a more relaxed setting. At the end of the day, the hotel’s rooftop bar will prove to be the cherry on top, as you enjoy magical sunsets over Lisbon, complemented by a few drinks.

You might want to stay inside all day long, but Lisbon is definitely one of those cities that will most likely keep you walking around for hours and hours. But we know you’ll be smiling when you get back to this mesmerizing hotel.