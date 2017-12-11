Doerries Yachts’ Mystique Concept Challenges Everything

The New York-based Gill Schmid Design is back in our attention with a new incredible yacht concept, a 75 m (246 ft) ICE-class expedition vessel called Mystique, that’s apparently going to be built by Doerries Yachts in Germany. It will be completed in about three years, and when it’s ready this bold and powerful explorer yacht aims to conquer the entire world.

There are a number of unique features on board, such as the enclosed helicopter hangar and an Ocean Farm, where solar panels support sustainable fish tanks and hydroponic growing facilities for true self-sufficiency while on board. There’s also a food lab, where your own chef could experiment and come up with delicious recipes that will have you begging for more. But what’s so mysterious about this vessel?

Well, I guess the first look at this stunning yacht concept won’t have you thinking about so many unique features. For instance, there is also a helipad that can be used as a basketball court or dance floor, as well as a large beach club, with a submersible pool that doubles as a place to store tenders and water toys.

The layout accommodates up to 14 guests across seven suites, with a crew of 25 prepared to offer a smooth and enjoyable trip. Other features that are rather unusual for an explorer yacht are the gym and spa, the sundeck Jacuzzi and a lovely aft deck pool, as well as several alfresco lounges and dining areas. Judging by these renderings, reaching the farthest corners of the world will be beyond special.