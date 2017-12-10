This Stunning Estate has Everything a Horse Lover Could Dream of

Windsome Farms, a spectacular 80-acre estate located in Wellington, Florida, might be the ultimate equestrian property, with an Olympic training facility, room for 52 horses, and many other goodies which make it a real paradise for horses. Nonetheless, humans are also welcomed to enjoy it.

Priced at a staggering $25 million, this incredible property also features two one-bedroom apartments, a Grand Prix field with natural jumps and hills, 52 spacious horse stalls and three training rings. Numerous Olympians have trained and stayed here, and that says a lot about this stunning estate.

The property has been on and off the market in these last couple of years, being listed even at $62 million back in 2009. Then in 2014 it was listed for sale once again for $34.8 million and now you could say it’s a total bargain at just $24 million – at least compared to that initial price-tag.

The H-formation barn has 4,624 living spaces, with each of the two one-bedroom apartments featuring a kitchen, bathroom and living room. There’s also an owner’s lounge downstairs, with a kitchenette and a full bath, while guests could relax in a special riders lounge, also with a kitchenette and a half bath this time.

Apart from the three training rings, there are also 16 grooming stalls and six washing stalls on site, a tack room, a bridle path and four lakes stocked with fish. Getting bored here is not an option, yet you’ll probably have a lot of work to do for your four legged friends. You could always rent out the place and simply look towards the skies – just saying.