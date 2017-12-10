Peugeot teams up with Beneteau for the Sea Drive Concept

In a surprising move for Peugeot, the French car manufacturer went all out of its comfort zone and teamed up with boat designer Beneteau for the impressive Sea Drive Concept you see right now. This conceptual pilothouse basically takes the i-Cockpit format, implemented by Peugeot on the road, and applies it to a boat’s helm station in the best way possible.

There’s a compact steering wheel, a large 17″ touchscreen Ship Control interface, a head-up display, and a minimal array of toggle switches, while the interior is beautifully refined with Nappa leather, copper topstitching, and satin chrome trim, allowing passengers to enjoy an incredible atmosphere aboard.

Another interesting feature is the Ship Control system, that controls and displays a wide variety of onboard functions, from lighting and air conditioning to navigation, electrical and audio systems, or information about the engine, battery and fuel levels. This system can be also connected to multiple tablets deployed around the vessel, so please be careful what you touch.

We don’t expect Peugeot to start producting boats or yachts any time soon, although it shouldn’t surprise you if a new line of Beneteau yachts will put this idea into practice. Yacht owners will surely appreciate this stunning concept from the Peugeot Lab Design. Would you agree?