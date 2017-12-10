Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Stylish Geophysic True Second Limited Edition

The brilliant watchmakers from Jaeger-LeCoultre have revealed a fresh new take on their stunning Geophysic True Second Boutique Edition, this time with an ocean blue dial that’s all set to leave us breathless. The new Geophysic True Second watch is part of a very limited series of only 100 units, each available exclusively in the Jaeger-LeCoultre online Boutique.

The brushed sunburst dial offers a wonderful contrast to the alternating brushed and polished finishes of the 39.6 mm stainless steel case, complemented by a sapphire case back that’s engraved with “limited edition one of 100 pieces” to make sure everyone understands the real value of this elegant timepiece.

The Geophysic True Second Limited Edition is fitted with the extremely accurate automatic JLC Calibre 770, with a 40-hour power reserve adding to the practical attributes of this movement. If you take a closer look through the sapphire case back you will see that the oscillating weight is crafted in pink gold, and shaped like an anchor – because, why not?

The finishing touch is a brown calfskin strap, treated for an aged patina to enhance the Geophysic True Second’s overall appeal and add a vintage vibe to this watch. Stylish, elegant, yet discreet, this seems to be the ideal watch for any gentleman, and for a price-tag of 10,000 EUR (inc. taxes) or $9,900 (ex. taxes), it could be yours pretty soon.