Bentley’s new Motorsport Collection is Perfect for Racing Enthusiasts

Bentley just released an all-new Motorsport Collection that includes high-performance accessories and sporty gifts that have been originally developed for the automaker’s own racing drivers. The new collection celebrates the liveliness of racing and allows motor racing enthusiasts of all ages to sport the same items used by the drivers that complete and represent Bentley in racing competitions around the world.

With practical and stylish designs, the new line includes anything from bags and key rings to water bottles, mugs and even racing-themed umbrellas. The collection has been tested for the first time at Silverstone this year, by British racing driver Seb Morris, who won the British GT Championship back in 2017 with a Bentley Continental GT3.

The bags for instance, feature a fresh design inspired by the livery of another successful Continental GT3, the one driven by Jules Gounon, Jordan Pepper and Maxime Soulet, that won the 12-hour race at Bathurst earlier this year. Each of the bags shows off the popular #BringTheThunder hashtag to support Bentley’s racing teams.

Bentley’s Motorsport Pullsbag features Racing Green and Living Green accents, with double pull cords and reinforced eyelets to offer the best strength, while the company’s new Motorsport Weekend bag is made from a hard-wearing fabric that’s also finished in Racing Green, with a protective, rubberized grey base graced by studs.

But our favorite item is probably the new Bentley Motorsport Rucksack that features a padded section for more protection and it might be perfect for work or school, with various internal pockets for all your gadgets and enough room to carry your laptop or tablet.

The Ear Defenders are another great addition to this collection, specially designed to protect your children’s years from the noise of the powerful engines on the track. Finished in Living Green, the ear cups are ergonomically designed and decorated with the iconic Bentley Motorsport logo. They offer a noise reduction rating of 26 dB and fold into a small branded box.

Another indispensable accessory at the track and even for everyday life could be the Bentley Motorsport Water Bottle, a 500 ml insulated vacuum flask that comes with a twist cap. There’s also the Bentley Motorsport Umbrella, which is perfect for the rainy season and a small GT3 Keyring that might be the perfect accessory for any Bentley fan.

Released a few days ago, the new Bentley Motorsport Collection is already up for sale on Bentley’s official website and via select retailers.