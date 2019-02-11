When most people talk about social media or various other shopping, lifestyle or travel apps across the internet, you might think about the ones everybody uses. Unbeknownst to most, there are several exclusive apps destined only for the super wealthy, with most of them reserving their rights to select their users.

While most of these apps are free, their memberships cost so much that the average person wouldn’t afford to use them, leaving room only for those who make at least a few hundred thousand dollars every year.

If you’ve just won the lottery or you’re simply curious, take a look at 10 Cool Apps Rich People Love to Use:

10. Rich Kids

Rich Kids is in some ways similar to Instagram, but for the super rich. If you’re that wealthy individual, you wouldn’t like to brag on Instagram, would you? For that very purpose was Rich Kids built.

It’s an exclusive photo sharing network that costs $1,000 a month to keep its user base super exclusive. And who would pay such a tremendous monthly fee for only sharing photos and Instagram style bragging? You guessed it! Rich Kids.

9. James Edition

James Edition is an exclusive website that prides itself as “The World’s Largest Luxury Marketplace”. What can you buy there? Well, pretty much anything from Rolex watches to private jets and yachts.

Imagine your usual Craig’s List but supercharged for the ultra rich. Beyond their usual categories like Cars, Jets or Jewelry, they even have a category titled “Extraordinaire”, which offers items such as chairs made from 22k gold AK-47s. We guess you now have a rough idea as to what James Edition is.

8. VIP Billionaires

You know Facebook. Now imagine a Facebook only for the top 1% earners of the world. That’s what VIP Billionaires is. Available on iTunes, it’s a social chat application created with exclusivity for businessmen and wealthy people, to offer them the possibility to get in touch with other like minded people, share photos, activities and pretty much everything else you could do on the ubiquitous social media apps of today.

7. VIP Black

VIP Black may sound like something similar to the previous one, but it’s become known as the most expensive app on iTunes and offers a lot more. It’s an all round lifestyle app which offers everything from surprise gifts and exclusive access to various services everywhere in the world all the way to private jets and personal concierges on demand.

VIP Black is like having the entire world at your finger tips. The only requirement that you’d need to pass is certifying that your net worth exceeds $1,000,000. The price of the app is also something not many would be willing to pay, rising to $999.

6. Sotheby’s International Realty

Everybody knows affluent people are super busy and would do anything to pass on some of their time consuming tasks to someone or something else. Looking for premium real estate and dealing with agents is one of those tasks, so that’s where Sotheby’s International Realty comes into play.

The app is a helpful time-saver for many rich people by offering virtual tours of the properties and a one click away contact with the company’s agents and brokers.

5. Sailo

Sailo is a travel app with a twist. Instead of the beaten path of car and air travel, Sailo offers boat and yacht rentals or charters in several locations around the world.

From New York to Croatia, there are quite a few locations that have these services on Sailo, with various boats and yachts available to rent for up to a week, with or without a captain. Think of it like a global car rental company, only for the seas and oceans of the world.

4. PRIV

PRIV comes from “privileged”, and it’s an app that offers various beauty and wellness services on demand, no matter where you are. Among their services there are $75 haircuts, styling for $50, makeups for $75 or manicures at $35, personal trainers or masseurs available for $125 an hour, or yoga classes for $175.

All services available on PRIV are offered by professionals, and they are required to undergo meticulous training before they make it to the app’s roster.

3. Luxy

Luxy advertises itself as the millionaire dating service, similar to Tinder, but with a thorough background check of tax returns verification to make sure that its members are indeed making six figure numbers in income.

Think of it like Tinder, but with your net worth added to your profile picture for anyone to stare. Or swipe away. That’s where you’ll meet super models and CEOs, celebrities or world athletes. As a second measure, the memberships for using the app cost from $99 to $999 per month, and that’s required for users to be able to send each other messages.

2. JetSmarter

JetSmarter is similar to Uber, with the only notable difference being that drivers and cars are pilots with private jets. Users can look for private flights as simple as its with Uber. No phone calls, paperwork or intermediaries.

The app is available throughout the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

1. Inspirato

Inspirato is a travel app available on iTunes that provides its users with plenty of luxury vacation properties for rental. It’s actually a luxury destination club, launched in 2011.

It comes with a wide range of properties in 150 locations all over the world, each of them offering concierge services to make sure every little detail of your vacation will be carefully planned.

In 2013, Inspirato partnered with American Express to offer additional perks and discounts to all American Express cardholders. The way they select their users is the membership fee which starts at $10,000.