Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Leica Launches its new M10-P Safari Edition Camera

Leica M10-P Safari Edition

Leica has recently unveiled a new interesting limited edition camera – the Leica M10-P Safari Edition – which boasts a special finish and comes with the impressive Leica Summicron-M 50mm f/2 Safari Edition lens. There will only be a total of 1,500 cameras available in the world, and knowing Leica, we’re sure they’re going to sell out like hotcakes.

The camera features a lovely Olive Green enamel, designed to resist days and nights in the field and preserve its stylish aesthetic no matter where in the world its owner will travel.

Leica M10-P Safari Edition

Among its many features, the ones you most probably want to hear about are the 24MP full frame CMOS sensor, a 50,000 ISO and up to 5 fps continuous shooting. Apart from that, the M10-P body of the camera has a waterproof build, with machine-brass components and the 3″ 1.04m-Dot LCD touchscreen will surely come in handy on the road.

The Summicron-M 50mm f/2 lens will have the same olive green finish to match with the body of the camera, but it will come as a separate purchase. The price of the new Leica M10-P Safari Edition Camera will rise to $8,440, but that’s surely not a problem for hardcore Leica fans all over the world.

Leica M10-P Safari Edition

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Leica-CL-Street-Kit-1
Leica CL Street Kit – The New Best Friend of Street Photographers
Leica Q Globe-Trotter 1
Take The Leica Q Globe-Trotter On A World Tour
Leica C-Lux 2
Leica C-Lux Redefines Long-Zoom Compact Cameras
Leica M10 Edition Zagato 1
Italian Styling and German Excellence: the Leica M10 Edition Zagato

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

10 Cool Apps Rich People Love to Use

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.