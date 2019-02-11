Leica Launches its new M10-P Safari Edition Camera

Leica has recently unveiled a new interesting limited edition camera – the Leica M10-P Safari Edition – which boasts a special finish and comes with the impressive Leica Summicron-M 50mm f/2 Safari Edition lens. There will only be a total of 1,500 cameras available in the world, and knowing Leica, we’re sure they’re going to sell out like hotcakes.

The camera features a lovely Olive Green enamel, designed to resist days and nights in the field and preserve its stylish aesthetic no matter where in the world its owner will travel.

Among its many features, the ones you most probably want to hear about are the 24MP full frame CMOS sensor, a 50,000 ISO and up to 5 fps continuous shooting. Apart from that, the M10-P body of the camera has a waterproof build, with machine-brass components and the 3″ 1.04m-Dot LCD touchscreen will surely come in handy on the road.

The Summicron-M 50mm f/2 lens will have the same olive green finish to match with the body of the camera, but it will come as a separate purchase. The price of the new Leica M10-P Safari Edition Camera will rise to $8,440, but that’s surely not a problem for hardcore Leica fans all over the world.