Rosetti Superyachts Shows Off Two new Supply Vessel Concepts

As a result of a new collaboration with the brilliant Italian yacht designer Giovanni Ceccarelli, Rosetti Superyachts is proud to add two new supply vessel concepts to its impressive range of ships. These stunning designs show tri-deck ships, 35 and 50 meters long respectively, with the main deck devised to house as many tenders and toys possible.

The two vessels have an entirely new platform, with hull lines and structures creating an original profile that aims to eliminate redundant elements from the design of the ships. They both come with a steel hull shape that meets low hydrodynamic resistance, a concept found most in racing boat designs.

With the steel hull, superstructures built from aluminum and composite materials used for the top deck, the constructors ensured the ships will have a low center of gravity, reducing motion and ensuring optimal weight distribution, thus rising comfort levels while floating away on the open seas.

The interior layouts come with a stateroom on the top deck, offering 180 degree views aft. The top deck also features a private terrace. Other features found in both vessels are the infinity pool, spacious main salon and dining room, plus a sun deck with Jacuzzi, dining and relaxation space.

Both ships will offer luxurious accommodation for up to eight guests, and plenty of space for toys like a mini submarine or tenders. The ships are powered by twin MAN engines which output 1,000 hp and 1,400 hp respectively, offering both comfort and performance.