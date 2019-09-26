Your Guide to Finding a Luxurious Engagement Ring Based on Her Personality

Going from being a bachelor to settling down is something you probably thought would never happen. Well, it’s not that you never thought it would happen but more so that you just didn’t realize how quickly you would get to this point… that just goes to show you that the old adage of how “time flies when you’re having fun” holds some truth in it.

It’s almost like there’s no escaping it; once you’ve recognized those signs that you’re ready to settle down, you might as well embrace it, according to elitedaily.com. So you’ve been in a relationship with your lady for quite some time, you’ve met each other’s friends and families, and are looking at houses together… all of those happenings are pretty serious milestones in a relationship… your next venture in the relationship is the proposal.

There’s so much pressure put on men to give your woman the perfect proposal that it can sometimes feel like it’s taking away from the main focus, which is sharing with your closest friends and family that this is the woman you want to spend the rest of your life with.

You would love to propose to her in one of the most expensive vacation spots in the world but it’s not about where you propose, it’s about the act itself. Regardless of what kind of proposal you give, the biggest part of the proposal is, you guessed it… the ring. Your proposal can be the most basic, no fireworks, type of proposal in the history of proposals but if you give her a drop-dead gorgeous engagement ring, you will be forgiven for the uncreative proposal.

Now, you can’t just walk into a jeweler and find a ring that you think is pretty. When choosing an engagement ring for your soon-to-be fiance, you have to really think about her… you want to pick a ring that truly reflects her based on her personality.

How Do You Choose? How Do You Narrow It Down?

If you have looked at engagement rings, even if just out of curiosity to get an idea of price ranges, you quickly saw that your engagement ring options are endless. There are so many styles, cuts, shapes, and carats to choose from that it can be a little overwhelming. That’s why it’s helpful to base your selection on her personality.

A major reason why you want to marry her is because of how awesome her personality is, so why not find her a ring that is just as perfect for her as she is for you? In choosing her ring, one of the most important qualities to think about based on her personality is that the ring needs to be timeless. 40 to 50 years from now, she needs to be able to look at her ring and love it just as much as she did when you first put it on her finger.

If you’re in the market for an engagement ring, remember that it’s all about her. Take a look at some different engagement ring styles that may speak more to your fiance’s personality more than others.

For the Fiance That’s Bold and Chic: Halo Diamond Rings

If your fiance is bold and chic, with a deep appreciation for any and all things “bling-bling,” then a halo style ring is for her. A halo style ring has a diamond in the center with a halo of diamonds around the center diamond to make it look bigger… it’s eye-catching and even more stunning up close.

Just think about every aspect of her personality down to how she dresses. Your fiance takes pride in how she looks, especially when she’s out on the town with you. She takes great efforts to stay physically active to not only look good for you but for herself too. She is someone who even on an “off day” still looks drop-dead gorgeous.

For the Fiance That’s Sophisticated and Worldly: Vintage Diamond Rings

If your fiance is sophisticated and worldly, that means that choosing a vintage style ring for her would be the best decision you’ve made with her thus far. With vintage style rings, it shows that she lives in modern-day but still has a deep appreciation and respect for the things of the past.

Vintage rings have a timeless look to them and are filled with very intricate detailing that sets it apart from any other type of ring. Its sophistication and timelessness is what will make this ring never go out of style. She will be able to look at this ring and love it every day as long as you both shall live.

For the Fiance That’s Outdoorsy and Loves Nature: Solitaire Diamond Rings

If your fiance loves the outdoors and has a close connection with nature, a solitaire diamond is going to be more of her style. Everything about nature is, well, natural, meaning that there is anything extra except mother nature and her gifts. The same can be said about solitaire diamonds.

Yes, solitaire diamonds are gorgeous rings but they’re also very simplistic at its core. You have the single diamond and some or no detailing on the band but you’re definitely not going to see any halo of diamonds around a solitaire… it’s simple but speaks volumes.

For the Fiance That’s Wild and Quirky: Colored Diamond Rings

This is for the fiance that doesn’t play by the rules and is her own free spirit… nothing about her is traditional. If this personality sounds like your fiance, then this is definitely the route you want to take. The key to picking a colored diamond ring is to get the diamond in her favorite color or a color that has great significance to her.

Finding Your Diamond in the Rough

No two diamonds are the same and just like your soon-to-be fiance, she’s as rare as they come. So when making your selection, you definitely want to keep these engagement ring tidbits in your mind but also understand and realize that she’s unique and may have traits from other personalities so you may not be able to fit her into one personality box, and that’s ok. The thing that will help you narrow your ring options down is design aspects in the ring… that’s what’s going to help you find a ring that’s as beautiful and as unique as her.