Gill Schmid Design’s Newest Project is a Superb 80m Hybrid Explorer Yacht

The New York-based design studio run by Alistair Gill and Veronika Schmid came up with this modern explorer yacht for the shipyard of Dörries Yachts in Germany. Designed together with Tim Dempers Studio, this vessel is an 80m hybrid ice-class explorer, with generous surfaces of glass and clean lines, a steel hull, an aluminum superstructure and a nearly vertical stem.

The yacht will be able to accommodate an impressive number of tenders and water toys: like two Triton submarines, four Sea-Doo jet skis, a 12m limousine tender, several autonomous underwater vehicles and even a high speed Damen Interceptor. The vessel features an A-frame crane, fully integrated into the design, that will make it easy to launch all these tenders in the water.

There’s also a touch and go helipad aft that could be transformed into a streetball/basketball court, while the large tender garage on the main deck can be also transformed into a party deck when all the tenders and toys are in the water. The deck with the helipad also features a modern gym that beautifully overlooks the sea.

Other amenities of this 80-metre hybrid explorer yacht are spa and lounge areas with TVs inside the yacht and a relaxation area outside with a Jacuzzi, sunbeds, coffee tables and armchairs. The future owners of this vessel will get to enjoy a full-beam master suite, with a private outdoor deck and a private dining area that could sit up to six people.

The yacht will have six other guest suites and accommodation for up to 25 crew members.