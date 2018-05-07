Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept Looks Incredibly Good

The world of luxury SUVs has been getting a lot of attention in these last couple of years, that’s why Mercedes-Maybach also plans to enter this market with the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Luxury Concept. Unveiled just a few days ago at Auto China 2018, this concept is a stunning cross between a high-end saloon and an SUV.

Designed to offer the best of both worlds, this vehicle promises to offer the raised seating position of an SUV and the sensual style of a luxurious saloon. Since the future might be all electric, we’re dealing with an electric vehicle here, powered by compact permanent-magnet synchronous motors that offer fully variable all-wheel drive and exactly 750 electric ponies. I wonder how they sound..

Basically, it’s all silent, and thanks to an 80-kWh battery pack the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Luxury Concept has a 500 km range.

Top speed has been electronically limited to 250 km/h, which should be more than enough for everyone, but we’re more curious how fast this beauty can go from standstill. We don’t have any figures yet, but we’re pretty sure it’s going to be lightning fast.

Aesthetically, this feels like an imposing vehicle; a chrome-plated radiator grille, sleek front headlights, and many other details keep in line with the brand’s familiar style choices and smooth lines.

On the inside, the concept also manages to stand out from any crowd. Passengers will definitely feel comfortable, with the raised roofline and seating position delivering a balanced and beautiful atmosphere. Obviously, few owners will be driving this luxury SUV themselves, which is why the rear section of the interior benefits from all of the attention and features. I doubt anyone is upset about that.