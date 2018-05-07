The Hulk Might Love the MB&F HM7 Aquapod Titanium Green

MB&F has unveiled a new limited edition timekeeping marvel, and we’re all very excited! The HM7 Aquapod Titanium Green is priced at staggering 108,000 CHF and it’s limited to only 50 pieces, which is to say mere mortals like me and you will never come close to it.

The original Aquapod watch was inspired by the jellyfish and it was MB&F’s first aquatic-themed timepiece. Now, the award-winning Swiss watch brand has just introduced a titanium case, with a bright green ceramic bezel, that might even catch Hulk’s eye. Sure, no man-made creation can handle the hero’s strength and endurance, but the 50-meter diving capabilities of this watch seem pretty great.

The HM7 Aquapod Titanium Green benefits from a 53.8 mm grade 5 titanium case, and the striking green ceramic bezel is complemented by a high-quality rubber strap and a titanium buckle. The dial is equally impressive, and the indicator on the heavily domed sapphire crystal also displays a shade of green to match the green bezel.

Furthermore, the movement within this timepiece was specially designed to have a vertical architecture, with a tentacle-style rotor made out of titanium and lined with platinum taking all of the attention. A power reserve of 72 hours will keep the HM7 Aquapod Titanium Green going even when you take a longer break, something that the Hulk knows nothing about.