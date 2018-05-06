KTM’s 1290 Super Duke R Is a Two-Wheeled Monster

There’s no way around it; the KTM 1290 Super Duke R is a bold and powerful bike that will most likely appeal to true petrol-heads and those of you who consider that modern times have damaged the overall attitude of the motorcycle. You can hardly notice any differences from its predecessor, but don’t think we’re dealing with the same motorcycle here.

The new 1290 Super Duke R comes with a more powerful engine, minor suspension tweaks, and various touches here and there. But the riding dynamics and the overall performance have been significantly improved, adding even more excitement to this already impressive motorcycle.

With a price tag starting from $17,999, this ravishing bike benefits from a total of 177 ponies and 107 ft-lbs of torque. The Super Duke R also shows off KTM’s wheelie control feature integrated into an updated traction management system., which equals with loads of fun and safe arrival at home.

Speaking of safety, Brembo’s M-50 monobloc calipers will help you stop vigorously, and although the suspension settings are slightly less luxurious than before, a lower seat and wider handlebars promise better control. The new 1290 Super Duke R is also all digital, ditching the standard old-school analog gauges for a smart TFT display and a keyless start feature. Let’s ride!