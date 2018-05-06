This Lavish Penthouse in Tel Aviv has a Private Rooftop Pool

Set to sell for a cool $8.7 million, this spectacular duplex penthouse sits atop one of two new six-story buildings currently under construction on the Rothschild Boulevard in the heart of Tel Aviv, Israel. The two Villa Rothschild buildings sit on either side of a historic building from the 1920s, creating a magical mix of old and new on a boulevard that’s like the Champs Elysees in Paris.

The entire project and this luxurious penthouse should be completed by the end of the year. The 1,884-square-foot residence will feature two or three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, with a massive 1,100-square-foot balcony and terrace space that seems like the best place to host an event or informal gathering, while the 1,000-square-foot rooftop with a swimming pool seems to be the ideal spot to relax and finish everything off.

Speaking of which, a wine cellar comes with every apartment in this project, with temperature-controlled facilities to make sure every blend will remain delicious for as long as possible. Other amenities include 24/7 security, parking, a private storage area, concierge service and more.

Have you ever thought about moving to Israel for good? Feel free to daydream about that possibility, as such privileges do not come at a fair price. The only thing that will save you now is a very well written letter to Santa.