The Bombardier Global 7000 Will Take You Flying In A Blue Dream

Feel free to look up Joe Satriani and one of his most famous songs, Flying In A Blue Dream; it will inspire you and prepare you for the new Bombardier Global 7000. The ultra-long-range plane will easily travel non-stop for around 7,700 nautical miles (8,861 land miles), which sounds like a dreamy experience.

According to Bombardier, their new Global 7000 has just become the largest and longest-range business jet ever, and those of you with some seriously deep pockets are encouraged to be the judge of that. You will need at least $73 million before enjoying the Global 7000 to the fullest, but before you do so, let’s talk a bit more about this plane.

The cabin is 54 ft 7 in long, 6 ft 3 in tall and 8 ft 2 in wide. The passenger area is divided into four distinct living areas, with options including a comfortable seating area, a dining or meeting area, a cinema room, as well as a bedroom. Basically, you will be flying your luxury apartment anywhere in the world, while enjoying incredible service, delicious treats and even your favorite movies; who could say no to that?

In addition to boasting an award-winning design and an unprecedented range and size, this jet flies at about 561 mph but it could even achieve a top speed of 650 mph. And thanks to its special wing design, it could easily tackle relatively short runways or steep approaches. Where are you planning to go first?