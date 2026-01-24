Porsche and SMEG Are Bringing Motorsport Into Your Kitchen

Photo: Porsche

Porsche and SMEG have decided your kitchen should carry the same emotional weight as a garage with a race car poster on the wall. So they built appliances that look like they’ve already won something.

This is a limited-edition kitchen collection pulled straight out of Porsche’s racing mythology and dropped into SMEG’s retro shapes. It’s built for people who care about design and automotive history, and who prefer their taste to speak quietly, without a slide deck or a backstory.

The heart of this collection is the iconic Porsche 917 KH, the car that gave Porsche its first overall win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1970.

That victory still powers the brand’s DNA and here it shows up in enamel and chrome, turned from race car to a… refrigerator.

The hero pieces are the FAB28 refrigerator and the BCC12 automatic coffee machine, both finished in the same Salzburg red-and-white racing livery. You also have the Racing number 23 right there, along with individual numbering. Production stops at 1,970 units, because Porsche understands symbolism and scarcity better than most luxury houses ever will.

Photo: Porsche

The refrigerator costs $4,499. The coffee machine comes in at $1,599. These prices don’t blink. Neither does the audience.

Design-wise, this is where the collaboration earns its keep. The fridge handle echoes the shape language of the 911 GT3 RS. The surfaces feel tight and intentional. Matte black accents pull the colors back from costume territory. The striping reads motorsport first, decor second.

Nothing here feels accidental.

Photo: Porsche

SMEG’s shapes are still rounded, still familiar, but they feel pulled in a bit. Someone tightened the screws. The colors land with purpose, not cheer. This reads less like retro nostalgia and more like a brand that knows exactly how far it can go before things start to look silly.

You can see Porsche all over it, mostly in the restraint. The confidence comes from knowing when to stop. From decades of arguing over millimeters and materials while everyone else argued over badges. That mindset translates surprisingly well to a refrigerator.

Photo: Porsche

Beyond the Le Mans showpieces, the collection fans out into Carrara White and Shade Green. Anyone who has spent an embarrassing amount of time configuring a Porsche online will recognize both immediately, even if they’d rather not admit it. The lineup fills out quickly—fridge, coffee machine, toaster, kettle, blender—priced from $349 all the way up to the same four-figure fridge that quietly dares you to flinch.

Photo: Porsche

You don’t need to buy all of it. That’s beside the point. This is about choice, about how far into the brand story you want to step before you catch yourself and close the tab.

Function matters here, too. The BCC12 coffee machine includes a built-in grinder and one-touch brewing designed for consistency. It’s compact, efficient, and decisive. It feels like it was built by people who don’t romanticize friction.

Photo: Porsche

The refrigerator delivers modern cooling performance inside a form that reads more like industrial design than domestic appliance. It doesn’t try to disappear. It expects the room to adapt.

There’s a shared worldview driving this project. Porsche treats objects as emotional extensions of identity. SMEG understands that kitchens have become stages, not workspaces. Together, they’ve built appliances meant to be noticed, talked about, and remembered.

Photo: Porsche

This collection knows exactly who it’s for. People who already care about design language. People who know what Le Mans means without Googling. People who believe a coffee machine can say something about how you see the world.

Photo: Porsche

It also understands the moment. Luxury today lives inside the home. Cars are driven less. Kitchens get photographed more. Brands follow attention, and attention lives where people spend time.

That’s what makes this collaboration smart. It moves Porsche’s mythology into daily rituals—morning coffee, late-night fridge opens—without diluting it. The racing history doesn’t get watered down. It gets domesticated.

The collection is available exclusively through SMEG and Porsche retail channels, both in-store and online. Distribution stays controlled. The story stays clean.