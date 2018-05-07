The Top 10 Most Expensive Beds in the World

The bed is the furniture piece that accompanied man throughout his long history on Earth. From thousands of years ago when it was just a little bit more than a mere pile of straw or other natural materials and until present day, the bed was of utmost necessity to us.

No matter the place – hotel room, warzone or the International Space Station – there is a type of bed that fits every situation or necessity.

Since we spend a third of our lives sleeping, the quality of our beds is an important aspect. While some think of a bed as just that – a bed, there are people who take this matter to a whole new level – with perks which go beyond a simple day to day life.

For those for whom a simple comfy mattress just isn’t enough, there are beds out there which come with complete entertainment centers, fine artwork or fancy fashion products. Should you choose something like that, make no mistake, they will cost you dearly.

Let’s take a look at The Top 10 Most Expensive Beds:

10. Monarch Vi-Spring Bed – $50,000

Vi-Spring offers handmade luxury beds and divans with pocketed springs and the finest natural upholstery like British fleece wool or horsetail, ensuring its clients of the highest level of comfort and no compromises.

The Monarch is one of those models. It contains 3000 springs for excellent comfort and has a price that will leave you thinking a lot before buying: $50,000. But after your first nap on this bed, you’ll know it was worthy of the price.

9. Sphere Bed – $50,000

Designed by Karim Rashid to be the perfect retreat for lovers, the Sphere Bed comes wrapped in a sexy red frame which adds extra durability – you know what for – and some ways to diversify one’s love life.

It comes equipped with a 32-inch LCD TV and a surround sound system to create the atmosphere, a champagne space at the lovers’ disposal and a massage unit embedded under the mattress for full relaxation. The price rises to a good $50,000.

8. The Starry Night Sleep Technology Bed – $50,000

A more technological approach comes from Leggett & Platt with a bed designed to be ‘the archetype of modern sleep’, a combination between modern technology and a comfortable bed to create the perfect sleep environment. It comes with anti-snore technology, temperature control on both sides and a sleep diagnostic center for monitoring body movements and breathing patterns.

And since today connectivity is the name of the game, the bed comes with an iPod docking station, allowing its sleepers to connect to the Internet. In addition to that, there is a video projector that can transform the ceiling into a sky full of stars or even a cinema screen. The price for this high tech bed is a good $50,000.

7. Cosmovoide Bed – $60,000

What could be more restful than a cocoon-like type of bed in which anyone would feel comfortable, safe and protected? Designed in the north of France, the Cosmovoide Bed resembles the shape of an egg, with a frame completely covered by mattresses that flex and adapt to the body shape.

The LED lights overhead and the home theater system with integrated TV will ensure long lazy mornings and the telephone will keep friends at an arm’s distance away. Depending on one’s choice of features, the bed will cost something around $60,000.

6. Majesty Vi-Spring Bed – $84,000

The Majesty Vi-Spring Bed is an upgraded version of the Monarch at number 10. It’s handmade to ensure no compromise is made when it comes to comfort and crafting perfection.

The mattress comes with three layers of calico-pocketed springs and the finest British fleece wool, Shetland wool silk, cashmere and European horsetail hand-teased fillings. The bed is bedecked with layers of gold and silver for an exquisite design and the price makes sure you see that. The Majesty costs a good $84,000.

5. Quantum Sleeper Bed – $160,000

Both a bed and a nuclear fallout shelter, the Quantum Sleeper Bed is the one you’ll want to go for if you believe that a zombie apocalypse is waiting right around the corner. Well, we’re exaggerating a bit. The bed won’t protect you in case of a nuclear explosion and the radioactive fallout afterwards, but it will safeguard you against natural disasters, bio-chemical terrorist attacks, intruders and even bullets.

Among its main features there are a refrigerator, a microwave and a TV, a toiletry system, backup power, emergency communication system, filtered ventilation and re-breather, making the Quantum Sleeper the ultimate survival bed. Add smoke and motion detectors and full home control and you can definitely say that home is where you feel the safest. For those feeling paranoid enough to buy this bed, they would need to drop a whooping $160,000 from their bank accounts. But hey, the zombie apocalypse is coming, right?

4. Parnian Furniture Bed – $210,000

Abdolhay Parnian designed the Parnian Furniture Bed more as a piece of art crafted with perfection and great attention to detail rather than a simple bed. The design combines wood as the main material with stainless steel and gold, bringing a sculptural element into the bedroom.

The creator left great customization options with the possibility to incorporate features such as iPad holders, charging stations, pop-up TV’s or LCD monitors, hidden compartments, custom mattresses and many more. The price of this bed can go up to an astonishing $210,000.

3. Jado Steel Style Gold Bed – $676,550

Made with the soul purpose of standing out, the Jado Steel Style Gold Bed has features that once made it the most expensive bed in the world. While it lost the competition, it’s still in top 3.

The features we’re talking about are internet connection, a TV screen with DVD player, Playstation and a surround sound system. Nothing too fancy, right? But when you add the ridiculous amount of gold and Swarovski crystals, the price of $676,550 seems justified.

2. Magnetic Floating Bed – $1.6 million

While some creators speak to their costumers in terms of opulence and exquisite features, others tell tales of minimalism and great technological innovation. The Magnetic Floating Bed is one revolutionary approach to sleeping since it relies on its magnetic field to hover above the floor.

The bed can support up to 900 kilograms but it weighs around 680 kilograms because of the powerful magnets it needs. Yet that’s not even a problem when you think that the room must not have anything metallic inside. So if you feel like literally floating around in your sleep, be sure to ready yourself to pay a staggering $1.6 million.

1. Baldacchino Supreme Bed – $6.3 million

The Baldacchino Supreme Bed, designed by Stuart Hughes, is one fine elegant piece of art. With an interior crafted of 24 carat gold weighing over 90 kilograms and a frame made of Ash, Cherry and Classy Canopy wood, this bed is one you might be afraid to fall asleep in.

There are only two of them available in the world and the price of one reaches an astounding $6.3 million, making it sound more like an art work never to be touched than something to sleep in.