These are the Most Advanced Master & Dynamic Headphones so far

Master & Dynamic recently released their most advanced and sophisticated headphones to date, the MW65 Active Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, the company’s first active noise canceling (ANC) premium gear so far. These high-end goodies come in two colorways, combining Brown Leather with Silver Metal or Black Leather with Gunmetal, and they’re already up for grabs online at $499.

Featuring two active noise canceling modes with a high and a low setting to fit any surroundings, the new MW65 headphones manage to produce a crystal clear, balanced sound experience no matter where you are.

The technology they used for these headphones, the Hybrid ANC, is known to be the best feed-forward and feed-back active noise canceling tech available today, with two beamforming noise reduction mic arrays which analyze and cancel unwanted environmental noise to ensure the best sound quality for the wearer.

On top of that, Master & Dynamic has used custom 40 mm Beryllium drivers to create their signature rich and warm sound. The MW65 are manufactured using some of the finest materials available, with heavy grain leather and lambskin wrapped memory foam ear pads for a delicate tactile experience and anodized aluminum for an ultra light structure.

Among the other features, there’s Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity up to 20 meters, a listening time of up to 24 hours for a full charge and quick charging capabilities of 50% (12 hours) in just 15 minutes. The headphones will also come with a lovely Canvas Pouch, a Flight Adapter, USC-C cable and a 3.5 mm audio cable.