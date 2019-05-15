fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

The New MB&F Legacy Machine Split Escapement Titanium Green Watch

MB&F Legacy Machine Split Escapement Titanium Green Watch 4
The newest MB&F watch comes in a wonderful green hue and looks absolutely incredible – to say the least. Titled Legacy Machine Split Escapement Titanium Green, this new MB&F beauty is part of the Legacy Machine Split Escapement collection, which has taken many different shades of various colors, so green is nothing unexpected.

The dial of the watch is both beautiful and intriguing at the same time, with a stunning shade of emerald green coloring its sun-ray color scheme. It’s probably one of the most brave color schemes in the industry, and one much awaited by MB&F fans.

MB&F Legacy Machine Split Escapement Titanium Green Watch 3

The sapphire case back of the Legacy Machine Split Escapement Titanium Green hides an impressive movement designed by the Irish watchmaker Stephen McDonnell, well known already for the creation of the Legacy Machine Perpetual Titanium and one of the most inventive minds in watchmaking today.

Behind the mechanical aspects, there’s an artistic simplicity to the movement he created, which offers beauty through optical trickery.

The watch operates at 18,000 vph and strikes the balance between elegance, simplicity and functionality with its green skin and its three sub-dial indicators, at 12 o’clock for the time, at 8 o’clock for the date and at 4 o’clock for the power reserve. The large 44 mm case is unbelievably comfortable and the watch in its entirety is just another elegant take on MB&F’s most impressive creation.

MB&F Legacy Machine Split Escapement Titanium Green Watch 8

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

MBF Legacy Machine FlyingT 14
The Legacy Machine FlyingT Watch is MB&F’s Newest Timekeeping Wonder
MBF-Medusa-4
Medusa is MB&F’s New Jellyfish-Shaped Clock
MBF-Grant-Robot-1
MB&F’s new Robot Clock is called Grant
MB-F-HM6-Final-Edition-1
MB&F HM6 Final Edition Marks The End of a Sci-fi Watch Series

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

The Range Rover Astronaut Edition Will Take You Closer To Space

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.