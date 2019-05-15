The New MB&F Legacy Machine Split Escapement Titanium Green Watch



The newest MB&F watch comes in a wonderful green hue and looks absolutely incredible – to say the least. Titled Legacy Machine Split Escapement Titanium Green, this new MB&F beauty is part of the Legacy Machine Split Escapement collection, which has taken many different shades of various colors, so green is nothing unexpected.

The dial of the watch is both beautiful and intriguing at the same time, with a stunning shade of emerald green coloring its sun-ray color scheme. It’s probably one of the most brave color schemes in the industry, and one much awaited by MB&F fans.

The sapphire case back of the Legacy Machine Split Escapement Titanium Green hides an impressive movement designed by the Irish watchmaker Stephen McDonnell, well known already for the creation of the Legacy Machine Perpetual Titanium and one of the most inventive minds in watchmaking today.

Behind the mechanical aspects, there’s an artistic simplicity to the movement he created, which offers beauty through optical trickery.

The watch operates at 18,000 vph and strikes the balance between elegance, simplicity and functionality with its green skin and its three sub-dial indicators, at 12 o’clock for the time, at 8 o’clock for the date and at 4 o’clock for the power reserve. The large 44 mm case is unbelievably comfortable and the watch in its entirety is just another elegant take on MB&F’s most impressive creation.