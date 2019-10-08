The Last Home Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright Is Up for Sale

If you’re a big fan of Frank Lloyd Wright and his extraordinary concentric homes, you could be the lucky owner of the last home designed by the famed American architect. Nestled on more than 1.3 acres on the edge of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve in Arizona, the superb Norman Lykes home will be auctioned off without reserve next week by Heritage Auctions.

The extraordinary two story house before you, also known as the “Circular Sun House”, has been on and off the market in these last couple of years. It was listed for $2.65 million in 2016 and it will be now sold regardless of price. Specially designed to blend into the desert and built from concrete blocks that resembles the surrounding landscape, this curvaceous estate looks like a natural part of the landscape.

It covers 3,095 feet, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a gorgeous swimming pool, a garden terrace, and plenty of windows all around that have been designed to avoid direct sunlight. Don’t worry though, the interiors are filled with natural light and the future owners of this property will get amazing views of Palm Canyon from any room of the house.

The Circular Sun House boasts an incredible master suite with a large balcony that offers serene views of the canyon and valley, but the second-story office might be even more incredible, with a 360-degree view of the surrounding landscape. Inside this lovely residence you’ll find Philippine-mahogany handcrafted elements and timeless mid century furnishings.

Frank Lloyd Wright designed this home shortly before his death in 1959, right before the opening of one of his most famous creations, the Guggenheim Museum in New York. The legendary architect imagined over 1,000 buildings in his 50-year career and 449 of them have been built in the end. Earlier this year eight of his famed designs were added to UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Sites.