Vis is Fincantieri’s Newest 81m Superyacht Concept

The recently ended Monaco Yacht Show also brought a new superyacht concept from the acclaimed Italian shipyard Fincantieri. They introduced their new 81 meter Vis in Monaco, an impressive vessel designed together with Francesco Paszkowski. The new Fincantieri yacht draws inspiration from the Italian shipyard’s long history and wears a name which expresses vigor and incisiveness.

VIS comes as a six-deck super yacht with high-end technologies and a lot of smart solutions for the exterior and interior design. The ship boasts an overall stylish appearance and the fold-out balconies, wide panoramic social areas, solar panels and various other features make it a functional vessel.

The wheelhouse bridge features relaxing C-shaped sofas, a pool with bar and a solar-paneled roof. The ship can also take an 8.5 meter tender onboard. On the main deck, there’s a living space with floor-to-ceiling windows for a brightened interior and a design which gives the comfy feeling of a real home. The amazing lift in the lobby is surrounded by a winter garden.

The ship can accommodate up to 14 guests in seven staterooms and a crew of up to 23 individuals. The upper deck was designed exclusively for the owner and boasts an apartment-style stateroom with private gym and a nice sheltered terrace, a studio and another private terrace forward.

The future owner of this yacht will have access to his upper deck via two stairways situated either side of the main deck lobby from the aft helipad. Ficantieri’s Vis concept would be able to cruise at an economical speed of 12 knots with a transatlantic range of 5,000 nautical miles.