fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

The Macallan Edition No. 5 Celebrates Colors in Style

Macallan Edition No. 5 1

Here’s an interesting surprise: The Macallan has recently joined forces with the Pantone Color Institute™ to create a new bespoke whisky. Called Edition No. 5, this special whisky is the latest release in The Macallan Edition Series. It’s basically a tribute to The Macallan’s extensive natural color spectrum and the complex whisky making process.

Together with the color masters at the Pantone Color Institute™, the renowned Scotch whisky distillery created a unique shade of purple that’s featured on the bottle and packaging. It’s not hard to find a common ground between whisky making and color creation and with Edition No.5 they’ve managed to explore and celebrate both art forms in style.

Macallan Edition No. 5 2

If you don’t know this yet, the Pantone Color Institute forecasts global color trends every year, showcases top seasonal runway colors and advises companies on color for brand and product identity. They went for a unique shade of purple with The Macallan because purple is the rainbow’s most complex color and it’s definitely the ideal shade to highlight the complex whisky making process.

The Macallan Edition No. 5 explores the role of exceptional oak casks in creating the natural color and taste of The Macallan’s famed whisky. This special release celebrates the mix of infinite hues, creativity and expertise which forms the unique color and taste of The Macallan’s single malt Scotch whisky.

Macallan Edition No. 5 3

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Cocktail Attire for Men: What It Really Means

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.