The Macallan Edition No. 5 Celebrates Colors in Style

Here’s an interesting surprise: The Macallan has recently joined forces with the Pantone Color Institute™ to create a new bespoke whisky. Called Edition No. 5, this special whisky is the latest release in The Macallan Edition Series. It’s basically a tribute to The Macallan’s extensive natural color spectrum and the complex whisky making process.

Together with the color masters at the Pantone Color Institute™, the renowned Scotch whisky distillery created a unique shade of purple that’s featured on the bottle and packaging. It’s not hard to find a common ground between whisky making and color creation and with Edition No.5 they’ve managed to explore and celebrate both art forms in style.

If you don’t know this yet, the Pantone Color Institute forecasts global color trends every year, showcases top seasonal runway colors and advises companies on color for brand and product identity. They went for a unique shade of purple with The Macallan because purple is the rainbow’s most complex color and it’s definitely the ideal shade to highlight the complex whisky making process.

The Macallan Edition No. 5 explores the role of exceptional oak casks in creating the natural color and taste of The Macallan’s famed whisky. This special release celebrates the mix of infinite hues, creativity and expertise which forms the unique color and taste of The Macallan’s single malt Scotch whisky.