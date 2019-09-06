Renzo Piano’s 565 Broome SoHo Just Got a New $42.5 Million Penthouse

Designed by the renowned Italian architect Renzo Piano, 565 Broome SoHo recently got a new 6,655 square feet penthouse with breathtaking 360 degree views around NYC and a jaw-dropping price tag of $42.5 million.

The lavish mansion in the sky boasts 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 powder rooms and no less than 2,500 square feet of roof terrace with a gorgeous 20′ heated saltwater pool and stunning views all around.

This residence comes with a corner living and dining room with a high ceiling and not one, but three terraces overlooking the amazing skyline of New York, a custom Molteni kitchen complete with back-painted glass cabinets, center island breakfast bar, Balsatina Lavastone countertops and Zucchetti fixtures. Count in the high-end Miele appliances and you’ve got a fully equipped kitchen.

The penthouse also boasts a great room with more than 40 feet of floor to ceiling curved glass windows that overlook the Hudson River the city’s skyline. What’s more, the great room offers a wet bar and a library. There’s also a second floor of the penthouse, which can be accessed via a stunning staircase or the private interior elevator.

That’s where you’ll find the master bedroom suite, complete with dressing room and floor to ceiling windows. No less impressive is the master bathroom with its custom white oak vanity and integrated double sinks, the deep soaking tub, oversized shower, and radiant heated floors. Besides the master suite, there are 3 more bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bath.

The most interesting part of the penthouse, at least for those people without the fear of heights, will be the 2,500 square feet private roof terrace with panoramic views around Manhattan and the amazing 20′ heated saltwater pool.