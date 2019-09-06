The new Lotus Evora GT is Lighter, Faster and Even More Amazing!

Lotus has upgraded the Evora once again, introducing a new GT model that replaces the Evora Sport 410 and the Evora 400, specifically in the United States. With an impressive top speed of 188 mph (303 km/h) and a curb weight of only 3,104 pounds (1,408 kg), the new Lotus Evora GT is quicker, lighter and even more powerful than its siblings.

It’s the actually fastest and lightest road going car from Lotus right now, with all its power coming from a turned supercharged 3.5-liter V6 that can develop 416 horsepower. That’s 16 hp more than the Evora 400. The 6-cylinder engine is connected to either a six speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, with the automatic version making 15 lb-ft of torque more (317 lb-ft with the stick vs 332 lb-ft on automatic).

Lotus claims their new sports car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds, 0.3 seconds quicker than the Evora 400, and when the car is equipped with the manual transmission it also gets a special Torsen limited-slip differential – some of you might love that.

The Evora GT also comes with a few new carbon fiber elements, including the front access panel, the roof panel, rear diffuser surrounds and a one-piece louvred tailgate. It looks a bit sportier than the Evora 400 and 410, and since it uses so many lightweight carbon fiber components the car’s weight has been lowered to 3,104 pounds (1,408 kg) and even the downforce has been improved too.

Lotus also made a few changes inside the cockpit, where the dashboard, door panels, the transmissions tunnel and the center console have all been wrapped in black alcantara that’s beautifully complemented by contrasting twin color stitching. The GT is as sporty inside as it is outside and it also comes with a lightweight magnesium wheel trimmed in a lovely mix of alcantara and premium leather.