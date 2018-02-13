Nike Air Jordan 1 Jewelry Looks Surprisingly Cool

A pair of cool sneakers is always a great way to start a conversation, but what if you could possibly wear them around your neck?

The man behind Mr. Flawless, Greg Yuna, wants to help you make an incredible statement with this stunning Air Jordan jewelry – a set of blinged-out sneaker pendants replicating Virgil Abloh‘s all white Nike Air Jordan 1, that were unveiled just a few days ago during the 2018 Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

Before you get your hopes up, you should know that there’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but we’re pretty sure Greg Yuna will release more info about these beauties in the near future.

This dazzling Air Jordan jewelry is finished in Abloh’s original red, white, and black “The Ten”, and some of you might also notice Virgil’s “AIR” branding on the side of the shoe, as well as “SHOELACES” featured on the laces – the incredible attention to detail really makes these pieces stand out.

So tell us, would you like to get one of these pieces or would you rather go for the real deal, Virgil Abloh‘s all white Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers? Either way, you will surely make an impression wherever you might go.