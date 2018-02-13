Ocean Reef Islands is a Man-Made Paradise Off the Coast of Panama

Doesn’t it look like one? Creating an artificial island from scratch still sounds like a crazy idea to most of us, although the people from Dubai have already shown us that the possibilities are endless, when you have enough cash. There’s been a lot of time invested in the research and development of these man-made havens already, and Central America is the latest part of the world to put its name on the map.

Ocean Reef Islands is definitely the most incredible residential development in this part of the world, with two artificial islands planned to be built off the coast of Panama City. Covering 46 acres, this extraordinary residential community has more than enough space for anyone who wants to enjoy the good life here.

Before you get too excited, you should know that all home-sites have been already sold and only a handful of the Garden Apartments are still available. Owners are free, so to say, to enjoy their very own swimming pool, a mini-golf course, and the rooftop’s glistening infinity pool.

The second island is still under construction and will feature 65 oceanfront lots upon completion, each of which starting at $3.7 million. Obviously, potential buyers can create their dream home or vacation retreat on these man-made islands, but they need to go for an aesthetically pleasing architecture.

There are also a few luxurious penthouses here, set to offer 360-degree views of the water, with contemporary art and sleek design schemes complementing their social areas. Amenities of this residential heaven include a private concierge service, an on-site restaurant, a full-service spa, gym facilities, a resort-style pool, a private yacht club, and more.