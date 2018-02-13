Celebrate Love with the Hublot Big Bang One Click Sapphire

We all know diamonds are a girl’s best friend and the best time to put that statement to the test is easily Valentine’s Day. With that in mind, the renowned Swiss watchmaker Hublot has just unveiled a very special timepiece, called the Hublot Big Bang One Click Sapphire, that’s just what you need to impress your significant other.

Sapphire is one of the most difficult materials to machine, a challenge that the brilliant team from Hublot is more than happy to tackle. The costly, painstaking process allows the creation of large transparent sapphires, with a uniform color, upon which the Swiss watchmaker constantly adds their touch of innovation.

Hublot’s exquisite collection of watches for women has just received a new gorgeous piece, showing off a 39 mm case, that’s available in pink, gray and sky-blue hues, using a subtle fusion of aluminum oxide and titanium oxide. The bezel displays 42 diamonds, while the transparent case allows mere mortals to admire the magic of the HUB1710 manufacture automatic movement.

Fit for a princess or a queen, this ravishing timepiece comes with a matching strap, complemented by the patented “One Click” attachment system that allows users to change straps at any given moment. Pink is said to be the first color a woman thinks of, and with those diamonds to go along with the design, I find it difficult to believe women will not appreciate this gift – no matter the occasion.