This Custom Honda BROS400 Will Haunt Your Dreams

Blending the old with the new in the most brutal way possible, this custom Honda BROS400 looks like it came straight from a sci-fi movie and it’s ready to take over our lives. It was designed by a company called K-Speed and originally it was an old Honda BROS400, that was brought well into the 21st century, with the help of a full-aluminum cloaked look.

That’s why this project was called Future Storm. The original bike was manufactured between 1988 and 1992, and the Honda BROS400 was considered a heavy, under powered commuter – nothing like the cool project we see here. Different times, different values.

K-Speed’s Honda looks nothing like the original model, and the futuristic café racer look is beautifully complemented by its street fighter aesthetics. There’s a revised fuel tank beautifully flowing into a sleek tail unit, as well as new suspension fork guards that add a bulky attitude to the front end of this motorcycle.

The company’s bespoke subframe could very well have been featured in Sci-Fi movies, while the hidden headlight, complemented by a pair of turning signals at the top, keep in line with this outrageous theme. There is no sense in discussing price tags and such, as this thing seems to be a once in a lifetime offer. But we’re pretty sure K-Speed could build your dream bike, one way or another.