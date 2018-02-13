This Custom Honda BROS400 Will Haunt Your Dreams

Honda BROS400

Blending the old with the new in the most brutal way possible, this custom Honda BROS400 looks like it came straight from a sci-fi movie and it’s ready to take over our lives. It was designed by a company called K-Speed and originally it was an old Honda BROS400, that was brought well into the 21st century, with the help of a full-aluminum cloaked look.

That’s why this project was called Future Storm. The original bike was manufactured between 1988 and 1992, and the Honda BROS400 was considered a heavy, under powered commuter – nothing like the cool project we see here. Different times, different values.

Honda BROS400

K-Speed’s Honda looks nothing like the original model, and the futuristic café racer look is beautifully complemented by its street fighter aesthetics. There’s a revised fuel tank beautifully flowing into a sleek tail unit, as well as new suspension fork guards that add a bulky attitude to the front end of this motorcycle.

The company’s bespoke subframe could very well have been featured in Sci-Fi movies, while the hidden headlight, complemented by a pair of turning signals at the top, keep in line with this outrageous theme. There is no sense in discussing price tags and such, as this thing seems to be a once in a lifetime offer. But we’re pretty sure K-Speed could build your dream bike, one way or another.

Honda BROS400

